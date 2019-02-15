Omar Oakes
Apple buys CRM start-up DataTiger

Tech giant is looking to improve digital marketing for services such as Apple Music and Apple Pay.

Apple has bought a UK CRM start-up in a further sign that the tech giant is intent on growing its revenue from advertising and services to mitigate flat iPhone sales. 

DataTiger, a start-up that claims its tech can "optimise the marketing journeys" with regard to push notifications and content distribution, is now owned by Apple, according to a Companies House filing by the agency's parent company, Operatedata.

The move shows Apple is looking to improve its digital marketing for pushing services such as Apple Music and Apple Pay, which mostly rely on email at present. 

In contrast, DataTiger chief executive Philipp Mohr claims on his LinkedIn page that his company wants to "bring the stale era of ‘email-list thinking’" to an end.

Mohr is a former CRM operations director at King, the games developer behind Candy Crush Saga. He left the company to run DataTiger when it was founded in February 2017.

Last month, Apple signalled that advertising will play a greater role in its future after sales came in below expectations for the previous quarter, which is usually the company's strongest sales period in the run-up to Christmas. 

Revenue from the iPhone – the company’s main revenue stream – declined 15% year on year to $51.98bn (£39.66bn) for the quarter ending 29 December 2018 (Apple's fiscal 2019 first quarter).

However, total quarterly revenue from all other Apple services grew 19% to $10.88bn. Apple is planning on doubling its services revenue to more than $100bn by 2020 (up from $41bn for 2018).

