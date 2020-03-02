Kim Benjamin
Apple marks International Women's Day with skills series

Sessions focus on inspirational creatives.

Apple: events will include coding lessons
Apple is hosting a number of interactive sessions, dubbed She Creates, giving people the chance to learn a range of skills from inspiring female creators.

The month-long activation coincides with International Women's Day on 8 March. 

Sessions will include an art lab focusing on pictures of positiviity, hosted by illustrator Nikki Miles, and a design lab featuring Sophie Walker, chief executive of Young Women’s Trust and author of Five Rules for Rebellion. This session will focus on activism.

Other events include a coding lesson focusing on augmented reality and enhancing product skills. Participants will be able to interact hands on with Apple's latest iPad, iPhone and Mac products. 

The She Creates sessions are being hosted at a range of Apple stores around the UK, including the brand's London flagship store on Regent Street. The series kicks off on 3 March and runs until 31 March. 

