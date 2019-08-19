Omar Oakes
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Apple set to toughen up ad tracking rules

Tech giant is burnishing its privacy credentials by cracking down on cookie workarounds.

Apple: releasing new iPhones and software next month
Apple: releasing new iPhones and software next month

Apple looks set to put even tougher restrictions on ad tracking as it prepares to release a new version of iOS, its iPhone operating system, next month.

The company’s WebKit team has released a new policy statement that says its Intelligent Tracking Prevention technology will be expanded. ITP originally blocked third-party cookies being dropped into Safari, Apple’s web browser, on iPhones.

However, some ad tech players have developed workarounds that allow first-party cookies, the files used by website publishers to keep track of user content preferences, to be used for ad tracking – such as "link decoration".

Apple now says it may either reduce an advertiser’s ad tracking options or reduce cookie options for all advertisers if they continue to track users covertly. Even if the data is "not believed to be personally identifiable", Apple said, it wants to prohibit the collection of data about individuals across websites.

Facebook, Google and other ad tech companies drop third-party cookies into users’ web browsers to track the sites they visit. Apple, which is building a more privacy-centric tech brand, provoked outrage in 2017 after 24-hour time limits were imposed on third-party cookies in Safari. 

In a blogpost, WebKit said: "When faced with a tradeoff, we will typically prioritise user benefits over preserving current website practices. We believe that is the role of a web browser, also known as the user agent…. We want to see a healthy web ecosystem, with privacy by design."

Apple is expected to launch iOS 13, the latest version of its iPhone operating software, next month alongside the release of new iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch models. The new 'iPhone 11' is rumoured to be released on 20 September.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Promoted

August 15, 2019
The interactive future is here - and this what you need to know

The interactive future is here - and this what you need to know

Promoted

August 14, 2019
AGENCY
Job description: Marketing officer

Job description: Marketing officer

Promoted

August 13, 2019
AGENCY
Job description: Technical writer

Job description: Technical writer

Promoted

August 01, 2019