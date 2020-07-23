Emmet McGonagle
Apple signs up Michaela Coel, Maisie Williams and Dave to star in MacBook ad

Artist Grayson Perry, filmmaker Jenn Nkiru, animation studio Aardman and printmaker Gabriella Marcella also feature in the campaign.

Apple is celebrating UK-based innovations with a campaign starring some of the nation’s top talent, including screenwriter and actor Michaela Coel, Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams and rapper Dave.

"Made in the UK" has been created by TBWA\Media Arts Lab London and is set to Imagination by Labrinth. The film is made up of a series of black-and-white images of the artists at work all of whom are using MacBook laptops. 

Artist Grayson Perry, emerging Peckham filmmaker Jenn Nkiru, Bristolian animation studio Aardman and Glasgow-based printmaker Gabriella Marcella also feature in the TV ad.

The film is supported by an out-of-home campaign that pairs famous pieces of work from across the UK with the places they were made. There is also activity across Snapchat, TikTok and Twitter.

Media planning and buying was handled by OMD.

Made in the UK: campaign includes outdoor activity

In March, Apple launched a campaign to promote its AirPods Pro earbuds.

In addition this year, it has run ads to promote its game subscription service, Apple Arcade, and created a virtual tour of Saint Petersburg's Hermitage Museum to showcase the camera quality of the iPhone 11 Pro.

