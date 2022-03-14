'Apple at work': third in series sees 'The underdogs' escape clutches of evil boss

"The underdogs" return for a third chapter of "Apple at work" with an extended, nine-minute ad that sees them bring a product idea to life and break free from the corporate clutches of evil boss Vivienne.

A continuation of the ad series – which has so far focused on a circular pizza box and people working from home during lockdown – "Escape from the office" sees the "underdogs" – a team of geeks and nerds who defy the sharp-suited image of the corporate ladder-climber – find out how to spin an idea into a product and a product into a company using Apple's array of tech.

With "Apple at work", the Silicon Valley giant has landed on a pithy way to promote its products and this latest spot continues in that vein.

Thanks to the Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple Business Essentials and a suite of business apps, the scrappy team manages to find its feet, usurp market leader (and their employer) Arca as the dominant grocery business, with their "BetterBag" start-up. The overriding message is that solidarity is key – if people stick together and their devices work together, they'll succeed.

Directed again by Mark Molloy, though Smuggler, "Escape from the office" follows the "Lockdown edition", which captured the frustrations, family responsibilities and video blunders that come with working from home.

The first chapter was released back in 2019, when the four underdogs introduced a sceptical world to the need for rounded pizza boxes (a real Apple-invented concept).