Brittaney Kiefer
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Apple's ad for Group FaceTime connects Elvis impersonators everywhere

New Apple feature unites Elvis impersonators around the world in a film shot by Dougal Wilson.

Apple puts the spotlight on Elvis Presley impersonators around the world in an ad campaign for the new Group FaceTime function.

Earlier this year, the tech giant introduced Group FaceTime, which allows up to 32 people to use the video-calling app at the same time.

The spot, entitled "A little company", is set to the Elvis ballad Theres Always Me and shows each impersonator delivering their own twist on the song. It was created in-house and directed by Dougal Wilson through Furlined. 

Apple chose impersonators from various backgrounds to represent different Elvis eras, from early rock n’ roll with his classic pompadour to his Las Vegas and Hawaiian incarnations.

The idea is that, just as Elvis’ music is able to connect lonely hearts everywhere, Group FaceTime can bring people closer. The film shows how the service’s automatic detection of active speakers gives each "King" their moment in the spotlight and seamlessly connects multiple users.

This month, Apple released another holiday campaign called "Share your gifts", an animated story about a young girl who hides her writing. The ad encourages creators to share their talents with the world.  

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Are you ready for the rise of performance brand marketing?

Promoted

Added 7 hours ago

Are you ready for the rise of performance brand marketing?

MEDIA
The UK's favourite YouTube ads: BMW tops Apple

Promoted

November 21, 2018

The UK's favourite YouTube ads: BMW tops Apple

AGENCY
What you need to know about health marketing for 2019 and beyond

Promoted

November 19, 2018

What you need to know about health marketing for 2019 and beyond

MEDIA
John Lewis/Waitrose's "Bohemian Rhapsody" wins creatives' vote

Promoted

November 15, 2018

John Lewis/Waitrose's "Bohemian Rhapsody" wins creatives' vote