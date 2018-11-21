Apple's ad for Group FaceTime connects Elvis impersonators everywhere

Apple puts the spotlight on Elvis Presley impersonators around the world in an ad campaign for the new Group FaceTime function.

Earlier this year, the tech giant introduced Group FaceTime, which allows up to 32 people to use the video-calling app at the same time.

The spot, entitled "A little company", is set to the Elvis ballad There’s Always Me and shows each impersonator delivering their own twist on the song. It was created in-house and directed by Dougal Wilson through Furlined.

Apple chose impersonators from various backgrounds to represent different Elvis eras, from early rock n’ roll with his classic pompadour to his Las Vegas and Hawaiian incarnations.

The idea is that, just as Elvis’ music is able to connect lonely hearts everywhere, Group FaceTime can bring people closer. The film shows how the service’s automatic detection of active speakers gives each "King" their moment in the spotlight and seamlessly connects multiple users.

This month, Apple released another holiday campaign called "Share your gifts", an animated story about a young girl who hides her writing. The ad encourages creators to share their talents with the world.