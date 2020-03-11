Apple's AirPods help a dancer magically move from day to night



A woman magically transitions between day and night in Apple’s blockbuster ad for AirPods Pro.

"Snap", which launches today (Wednesday), follows a young woman as she leaves her class and traverses the busy city streets. To block out the noise and chaos around her, she puts in her Apple AirPods Pro and activates the product's Active Noise Cancellation feature.

Suddenly, the world around her transforms into a nighttime version of the same surroundings, illuminated by colourful lighting. She quickly moves back and forth between daytime and nighttime settings as she continues her journey.

The film premieres a new track, The Difference, by Australian producer Flume and featuring Toro y Moi, ahead of his world tour. Flume joined DJ Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio today to discuss the new single and his involvement in the campaign.

"Snap" was created by TBWA\Media Arts Lab and directed by Kim Gehrig through Somesuch. Gehrig shot the entire ad in both the daytime and nighttime to allow for a seamless transition between the two worlds.

It stars dancer Matilda Sakamoto and was choreographed by Ryan Heffington, who has worked on Euphoria, Baby Driver and Spike Jonze’s commercials for Kenzo and Apple, starring FKA Twigs.