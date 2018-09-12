Apple's new gadgets: why new notifications and AR are the real stars

While the press and Apple enthusiasts met at the Steve Jobs Theatre today in Cupertino for another slick product launch under the "Gather Around" umbrella, everyone and their dog already has the skinny on new products thanks to "leaks" from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and 9to5mac reporter Guilherme Rambo.
So other wondering how on earth Apple (who were once famous for fanatical product secrecy) can possibly have accidentally allowed press-ready images of the new products weeks before the reveal, what’s of interest to the marketing and creative world?
Three key directions, in fact:
One: The Power of Notifications
At its Worldwide Developers Conference back in June, Apple showed off the new Notifications platform built-in to iOS. This allows App developers to significantly enhance what users can do when they receive an alert – turning the basic "You’ve got a message from App X" into an actionable event right on the lock screen, without having to boot the relevant App first.
This is a major boon for marketeers, as it allows the notification to offer the user a few simple but powerful options directly in the alert itself – such as "Book Now" or "Order Now" or "Sign Me Up" – without the user needing to fully engage with the app platform itself.
Thus a strong call-to-action can be completed with less clicks, less drop-off and will be available to the billion or so devices that can run iOS 12. Direct marketing houses, start your engines! Also a wonderful opportunity for copywriters to leverage their skills around the new alerting platform’s short-text challenges.
Two : The Quantified Self & Big Pharma
Despite the general post-GDPR hangover that suggests we’ve totally lost the ability to capture any data about customers whatsoever, the concept of "the quantified self" continues to gain momentum.
In fact brands such as Strava, FitBit and My Fitness Pal are generating increasingly rich data about consumer behaviour at an extremely personal level – of course fully permissioned by the user. No wonder that UnderArmour (owner of MyFitnessPal) have seen major successes in targeting its customers base because those customers are directly providing the brand with their workout and nutrition information.
The new Apple Watch continues this trend and opens up an increasingly wide range of opportunities for Wellness and Big Pharma brands.
Three: Augmented Reality really is The Next Big Thing
Alasdair Scott is co-founder chief digital officer of C3UK