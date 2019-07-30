Apple's 'Shot on iPhone' campaign goes on summer music tour

Apple is taking a more intimate look at summer music headliners in the next chapter of its "Shot on iPhone" campaign.

"Shot on iPhone – on tour" features 16 musicians from around the world in out-of-home and digital ads. All the images were shot on the iPhone by music photographers, many of whom have close relationships with the artists and share more personal views of the stars.

Created by TBWA\Media Arts Lab, the campaign includes an eclectic mix of artists such as Lizzo, FKA Twigs, Florence & the Machine, Idles, Skrillex and Tyler, the Creator. The photography captures live performances from their point of view, capturing the emotion on and off the stage.

In addition to the ads, Apple has released three mini concert documentaries about Florence & the Machine, FKA Twigs and Kamasi Washington. The films, which were all shot on the iPhone XS, are available on YouTube, Apple Music and Apple IGTV.