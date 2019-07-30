Brittaney Kiefer
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Apple's 'Shot on iPhone' campaign goes on summer music tour

Brand has made mini-documentaries, all shot on iPhones.

of

Apple is taking a more intimate look at summer music headliners in the next chapter of its "Shot on iPhone" campaign. 

"Shot on iPhone – on tour" features 16 musicians from around the world in out-of-home and digital ads. All the images were shot on the iPhone by music photographers, many of whom have close relationships with the artists and share more personal views of the stars.

Created by TBWA\Media Arts Lab, the campaign includes an eclectic mix of artists such as Lizzo, FKA Twigs, Florence & the Machine, Idles, Skrillex and Tyler, the Creator. The photography captures live performances from their point of view, capturing the emotion on and off the stage.

In addition to the ads, Apple has released three mini concert documentaries about Florence & the Machine, FKA Twigs and Kamasi Washington. The films, which were all shot on the iPhone XS, are available on YouTube, Apple Music and Apple IGTV.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Job description: Technical writer

Job description: Technical writer

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago
MEDIA
Five 5G myths debunked

Five 5G myths debunked

Promoted

Added 10 hours ago
BRANDS
What is it like to work in the marketing team at Canon?

What is it like to work in the marketing team at Canon?

Promoted

July 24, 2019
Shrewd planning sets gold standard

Shrewd planning sets gold standard

Promoted

July 22, 2019