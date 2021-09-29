Apprentice Nation ties up with AJ Tracey for live gig

Career development platform Apprentice Nation is partnering AJ Tracey, Mae Muller and Ivorian Doll for a one-off concert tonight (29 September).

Supported by lead sponsor BT, the gig will feature Tracey performing his latest tracks and giving an insight into his career. Support acts Muller and Ivorian Doll will also offer up their experiences.

The gig will be held at a London music venue at 7pm, for an audience of 200 young people, through Apprentice Nation. The event is being produced by RockCorps and Multiverse.

Following the online premiere of the show on 7 October, Apprentice Nation will launch a series of videos featuring career and wellbeing advice from the performers. Topics will include finding purpose, dealing with grief or loneliness and how to boost confidence.

Apprentice Nation provides early careers support to help underrepresented people between the ages of 16 and 24 into apprenticeships and along other career routes. It aims to motivate its 6,500 strong cohort with content that allows them to earn rewards, such as Wembley tickets.

Tracey said: “I didn’t always know what my path was, so I know it’s really important to keep highlighting the opportunities out there for those who might not know where to look. Whatever your situation, you’ve got to keep putting your best foot forward – you can do what you want and be what you want.”

Stephen Greene, chief executive of RockCorps and producer of Apprentice Nation, added: “These artists all have unique journeys and sharing those journeys with participants helps to inspire the participants.

"Apprentice Nation works with artists who connect with the audience and share their stories to motivate others. In this way, Apprentice Nation strives to be a top edutainment platform, showcasing life and career opportunities, while listening to some bangers along the way.”