Ardbeg takes Halloween ‘Ice scream’ van on UK tour

Scottish whisky label Ardbeg has designed a monstrous "Ice scream truck" that will visit London, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The van will be accompanied by a "Monsters of smoke" cage, where the Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy-owned brand will host bookable 45-minute cocktail tastings. Inside, punters will be served cocktails incuding the smoky tea "Cherry lipsmacker" made with whisky and cola; a herbaceous and chocolatey "Begroni"; and a "New fashioned" made with Ardbeg Ten Years Old.

The vehicle, which took three months and 12 people to build, pays homage to classic B-movie beasts from classic cinema, featuring horns, tentacles and beady eyes.

From the van, Ardbeg will serve ice cream both with and without Ardbeg's smoky single malt Scotch whisky.

The ice cream has been created in partnership with the founder of artisanal parlour Ruby Violet and includes "Cookies & scream", Ardbeg Wee Beastie-flavoured ice cream sandwiched between charcoal cookies, coated in (optional) crunchy mealworms; "Ahhh, no! Bar", lapsang souchong ice cream with an Ardbeg An Oa caramel centre coated in white chocolate; and "Ice cream groan", a charcoal cone filled with Ardbeg Ten smoky blackcurrant ice cream, topped with sour cherries and a brittle insect-flecked shard.

In addition, all three ice cream serves are available to buy from Ruby Violet's King's Cross Coal Drops Yard outlet in London from 22 October until stocks last.

From 26 to 27 October, the pop-up will be located at Covent Garden Piazza, London, before heading to Drygate Brewery, Glasgow on 29 October, St James Quarter, Edinburgh on 30 October and Castle Street, Edinburgh on 31 October.

Gemma Parkinson, global head of brand for Ardbeg, said: "Ardbeg is a big, bold and untamed whisky – in fact, we call our core expressions the 'Monsters of smoke'.

"Taking inspiration from their terrifyingly good flavour, and from the visual playground of 1950s B-movies, we wanted to create an unforgettable Halloween experience for fans old and new. Our 'Ice scream' truck will rampage across the UK this October, giving unsuspecting drinkers a chance to discover Ardbeg's smoky deliciousness through some fun and freaky ice cream serves."

Andy McDonald, creative director at The Persuaders, which designed and produced the vehicle and is delivering the tour, added: "We love working with the guys at Ardbeg. They allow our creative juices to overflow.

"We've been working on this B-movie concept with them for the past few years, but sadly because of Covid we haven't really been able to bring any of it to life. Now with this spooktacular 'Ice scream' truck that looks like a monster and which has risen from the peat bogs of Islay, we will be able to show off the wonderfully weird world of Ardbeg Whisky!"