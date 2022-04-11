Ardbeg whisky to broadcast its annual Islay celebration

Whisky brand Ardbeg will be broadcasting its annual celebration that will bring a barbecue, tattoo parlours and live music to Islay's Festival of Music and Malt.

Each year Ardbeg committee members and whisky lovers flock to the Festival of Music on the final Saturday for the "Ardbeg Day" shindig that will now also be broadcast worldwide at Ardbeg.com.

This year, the event falls on 4 June, with festivities set to take place at its distillery, online and at local events around the world. For more than 200 years, Ardbeg has been made on the small, remote Scottish Isle of Islay.

Colin Gordon, distillery manager, Ardbeg, said: "This year will be my first, physical Ardbeg Day. We know not everybody can make it to Islay, so we're delighted to be broadcasting all the day's antics online too. Whether at the distillery or at home, we hope lots of you rock up, punked out and ready to party come 4 June."

In honour of the event, Ardbeg has brewed up a limited-edition whisky, made with roasted black malt. The Ardcore bottle is inspired by the devil-may-care attitude of Ardbeg's fans while also drawing inspiration from Islay's punk past.

Ardcore will be available to buy from Ardbeg Embassies, whisky specialists, online retailers and from the Ardbeg Distillery visitor centre.