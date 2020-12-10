Omar Oakes
Argos becomes fourth headline sponsor of Coronation Street in 60 years

Deal is worth about £10m a year.

Rovers Return: Coronation Street pub (Picture: Getty Images)
Argos has signed a deal with ITV to become only the fourth headline sponsor for Coronation Street in the long-running soap’s 60-year history.

The Sainsbury’s-owned retailer will begin its long-term on- and off-air partnership at the beginning of 2021 after a deal was facilitated by Sainsbury's and Argos' media agency, Omnicom’s PHD, and sister shop Drum.

The deal, worth approximately £10m a year, will include broadcast, hub, product placement and off-air activations. 

News of the partnership was confirmed by ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall during the broadcaster's virtual Palooza event today.

ITV is announcing a slate of new sponsorship deals to the market today, including McVitie’s, which will sponsor Britain’s Got Talent next year, and Camelot, which is sponsoring a trio of individual shows on Saturday night in a first-of-its kind deal.

The previous headline sponsors for Coronation Street have been Cadbury, Harveys Furniture and Comparethemarket. 

Mark Given, chief marketing officer at Sainsbury’s, said: “On behalf of Argos, I’d like to give a huge congratulations to ITV’s Coronation Street on achieving its impressive milestone of 60 years on air.

"As a British brand with decades of heritage, we’re really pleased to have been chosen as the headline sponsor for such an iconic show. I’m sure many of our customers will be tuning in to Coronation Street for years to come and we’re very excited to embark on this new opportunity." 

The McVitie’s sponsorship package, conceived and negotiated by Manning Gottlieb OMD, will comprise broadcast, ITV Hub, social media, the app and online, plus a package of licensing rights and bespoke digital content, delivered by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment.

Caroline Hipperson, chief marketing officer of McVitie’s owner Pladis UK & Ireland, added: “We’re so excited to be partnering with such an iconic British show. It’s the perfect partnership, two much-loved British brands that bring people together every week over great tasting biscuits and great entertainment.” 

