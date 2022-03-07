Fayola Douglas
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Argos collaborates with Pinterest to open a trend-inspired hotel

The rooms aim to immerse guests in a world of interior design inspiration.

Argos: the experience will be hosted at the Town Hall Hotel in Bethnal Green
Argos has collaborated with Pinterest to open a pop-up hotel with rooms that will provide guests with interior design inspiration.

Inspired by trends emerging from Pinterest Predicts, the rooms at the Argos Mood Hotel have been decorated with interior design products from the high street brand, including furniture and homeware from the Habitat collection.

Six mood rooms at the Town Hall Hotel in Bethnal Green will be open to the public from 2 to 4 April, with a limited number of suites available to book for a complimentary overnight stay.

The suites include The Luxe Room, an extravagant space with plush velvets and opulent gold accents; The Play Room, a fresh and funky room that is the epitome of excitable, youthful energy; The Nature Room, which brings the outside in to create a calm space with earthy colour tones, rugged textures and biophilic designs; The Night Room, a futuristic and fun space that uses contrasting lighting and striking silhouettes to elevate the surroundings; The Tea Party Room, a vibrantly eccentric and endlessly chic space; and finally The Escape Room, a modern minimalist sanctuary.

The hotel can also be experienced via 360-degree video and photography. There will be shoppable digital formats on the Pinterest platform and the Argos social media channels.

Andrew Tanner, design manager at Argos, said: "Our in-house team is committed to curating a range of beautiful products to inspire and excite all our customers, from opulent furnishings to earthy accents and vibrant décor.

"Trends have always been at the heart of our collections but now that we are adapting to a new way of living and spending more time in our homes, we want to demonstrate the various ways our design-led furniture and homeware can transform a room.

"It's exciting to see Argos collections, including products from our iconic Habitat range, delivering against the trends set by users on Pinterest, and we look forward to our customers being able to experience that first hand, seeing that Argos can make any trend a reality in their own homes."

Sibylle Tretera, head of creative strategy EMEA at Pinterest, added: "The Mood Hotel taps into the phenomenal cultural shift we've all lived through in the past two years. Across the world, we've seen that people's relationships with their homes have changed forever and with this comes a new demand for evolving and transforming spaces to suit our mood.

"This innovative approach from Argos explores the ways people are using the platform and brings to life the very trends people are searching for, making it easy for home decor fans to take action on their creative ideas."

The & Partnership is delivering the project.

