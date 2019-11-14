Argos and Google create boat experience to illustrate how to use smart devices

Argos and Google have created what they are calling Britain’s smartest boat to demonstrate how people should be using their smart-home devices.

Onboard the "houseboat", moored at St Katharine Docks, east London, on 15 November, a group of eccentric characters, playing the role of prospective flatmates, will demonstrate ways to use Google Nest products.

The one-day experience is bookable in 15-minute slots. Visitors will recieve a Google Nest Mini to use in their own home.

Argos is also offering five people the chance to win an overnight stay on the boat with a dinner cooked by a chef.

Chirag Shah, smart home buyer at Argos, said: "This immersive event is a fantastic opportunity for people of all ages to discover how truly helpful the Google Nest Mini can be and we ‘anchorage’ everyone to explore just how connected their homes can become."

XYZ is delivering the project alongside Hope & Glory.