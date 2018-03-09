Argos to launch fitness pop-up with no 'sweaty locker room smells'

The "House of fitness" is a two-day pop-up in London where consumers can experience the "ultimate home from home gym".

The space will feature soft lighting and no "off-putting mirrors" and scents such as jasmine, cinnamon and peppermint instead of "sweaty locker room smells".

Argos is using the activation to "offer a solution to some of the typical barriers which deter many of us from heading to the gym".

There will be a dedicated session to exercising with pets, as well as expertise from FitBit, Reebok and USN with fitness specialists including Mr World bodybuilder Max O Connor and X-factor personal trainer James Stirling.

The event takes place on 23 and 24 March in London.