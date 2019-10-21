Fayola Douglas
Argos partners Lego for ghost-hunt activation

Children will have to solve clues to uncover Lego Hidden Side toy range.

Argos: in-store experience will centre on Lego’s Hidden Side range
Argos has partnered Lego to offer an immersive experience led by professional ghost-hunter Yvette Fielding.

The retailer will transform its Tottenham Court Road store into "Arghost" for the Halloween-inspired event that will centre on Lego’s new Hidden Side toy range.

Utilising Lego's augmented-reality-enabled smartphone app, the activation will take over two floors of the shop, which will become a themed ghost walk.

Fielding will tell London ghost stories and take children around the experience to put pieces of a puzzle together and uncover the Hidden Side range. Parts of the collection, including a graveyard and a high school, will inspire the decor of the space.

Each attendee will take home a free Lego Hidden Side toy. The experience is aimed at children aged five to 10 and runs on 27 October. Hyperactive is delivering the project alongside PR agency Hope & Glory.

Juliet Ward, head of toy buying at Argos, said: "We’re thrilled to be recreating the world of Lego Hidden Side in our store this Halloween through the unique 'Arghost' experience. This immersive event is a fantastic opportunity for children to discover the new toy range, at the [same] time offering parents a fun activity for the kids this half-term.

"We can’t wait to see our customers’ reactions to our spooky new store and get their feedback on this exciting new range from Lego."

