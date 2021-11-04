Imogen Watson
Argos says 'baubles to last year' in jubilant Christmas spot

The multichannel campaign was created by agency of record The & Partnership.

Capturing the pure jubilation of Christmas, Argos is depicting all the ways British families across the country "go big" together, after the disappointment of last year. 

Created by The & Partnership, "Baubles to last year, Christmas is on" features several vignettes. From the neighbour who’s always first to put decorations up and the person at work who starts wearing a Christmas jumper in October, to the promising sound of the delivery man at the front door, signifying the arrival of special gifts for loved ones, the ad is devised to reach out to families that love the festive period. 

The film was directed by Réalité through Canada. The creatives on the campaign were Dan Dehlavi and Carl Storey. 

"For almost 50 years, Argos has helped the nation get ready for Christmas. Whether it be circling the gift guide, or browsing the website, Argos continues to be a source of inspiration for shoppers,” said Radha Davies, director of brand communications and creative, Argos.

“This year, more than ever, we want to help our customers have their best Christmas yet, with gifts that their family and friends will really love”.  

