How Under Armour “reached the unreachable” with CTV

Anthony Joshua campaign broadcast to 100,000 digital-only households

Emma Jensen, director of programmatic at Digitas, talks with Graeme Lynch, VP demand facilitation, EMEA for SpotX, about how they worked with sports apparel brand Under Armour on its first connected TV campaign - and how they were “blown away” by the results.

The campaign, which included linear TV alongside CTV, reached over 320,000 UK households in the UK, 32% of which were digital-only. Young people (25-44 year olds) made up the biggest number of digital-only viewers.

The client-specific measurement provided by SpotX (now part of Magnite) was “priceless”, Jensen says - for effective spend, future planning and demonstrating the value of CTV in bringing incremental results beyond linear TV.

