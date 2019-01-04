Simon Gwynn
Army 'snowflake' recruitment campaign mocked on Twitter

Responses include jokes about millennial tropes such as avocado toast.

The Army’s new recruitment campaign, which aims to appeal to young people by turning stereotypes about the generation on their head, has been met with ridicule and criticism from social media users.

Created by Karmarama, the campaign includes executions in the style of the iconic Lord Kitchener poster from World War I directed at groups including "snowflakes", "binge gamers" and "selfie addicts", while TV ads depict how the same personality types could prove beneficial in the Army.

A number of critics on Twitter pointed out that the campaign made use of stereotypes that may be held by older people, but are probably not recognised by the target audience itself.

Others, meanwhile, objected to the Force carrying out a recruitment campaign, full stop.

And others produced what they considered more apt renditions of the ads.

But as Lucy Fisher, defence journalist at The Times, pointed out, the success of a campaign is not necessarily proportionate to its likeability.

