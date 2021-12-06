Arsenal appoints chief commercial officer to oversee marketing

Arsenal Football Club has appointed Juliet Slot as chief commercial officer, handing her responsibility for marketing and other facets of the business.

Slot, who in a former guise was managing director of Haymarket Network (now called Wonderly) before leaving in 2008, replaces Peter Silverstone, who has decided to leave the club at the end of January to pursue other opportunities.

Reporting to Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham and becoming part of the executive team, Slot's responsibilities will span commercial partnerships, ticketing, hospitality, digital experience, retail and marketing.

She was most recently chief commercial officer at Ascot Racecourse (between 2012 and 2020). She was also MD of Pitch Media, and worked on the London 2012 bid for the Olympics. She is no stranger to the world of football, having worked as sales and marketing director at Fulham FC. She is a non-executive director at the British Olympic Association.

"Arsenal is a club which I have long admired and I'm absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to join the executive team and to lead a brilliant group of commercial colleagues," she said.

"The Arsenal name is recognised around the world as being unique both on and off the pitch, with a hugely loyal and engaged global following. I am excited to find new ways to bring existing fans closer to the club and to grow our support across the world for both our men's and women's teams. I am also looking forward to working together with our fantastic suite of partners in meeting our mutual objectives. I am thrilled to have this opportunity. My goal is to bring fans closer to the club wherever they are and help us grow."

Venkatesham added: "I'm delighted to welcome Juliet to the team. She brings immense experience and expertise and will be an important part of our executive team as we look to take the club forward. I would like to thank Peter for his positive contribution to the club and wish him every future success."