Artful Sony campaign uses 4K Bravia TVs as a window into the dark of the wilderness

Sony is today launching a global campaign for its new Bravia ultra-HD 4K range of TVs, which are available for pre-order from today.

The campaign for the 4K HDR Oled AF8, created by DDB Berlin, features shots of a darkened forest in New Zealand, with the frames of the TV sets lighting up sections of the shots to reveal the colour, contrast and detail of the landscapes.

It was created by Alan Dindo, José Gomes, Chiara Chessa and Pedro Lourenco, and directed by Ben Tricklebank through Tempomedia. It’s soundtracked by "Leave a light on", a piano and string ballad by Sony artist Tom Walker.

Alessandra D’Avino, head of creative strategy at Sony Europe, said: "Sony has a history and heritage of creating commercials that reach the heart of the consumer.

"Our latest creation continues to build on the success, creating visual magic and showing the raw beauty of the natural world in all its splendour as conveyed through the screens of our latest television range."

Previous campaigns for the Bravia range have included 2005’s "Balls", by Fallon – which won the top prize at the Creative Circle Awards and a gold Film Lion at Cannes – and its follow up, "Paint". Campaign named the combination of work its Campaign of the Year in 2006.

A 2016 follow-up featured 4,000 white balloons bursting, unleashing multi-coloured glitter across a derelict casino in Romania.

