ASA bans two Google ads for being 'reminiscent' of editorial content

The ads were screened during Taskmaster and showed celebrities completing tasks in a similar style to the programme.

The Advertising Standards Authority has called on Google UK to ensure that future ads are “obviously distinguishable” from editorial content after it banned two of its TV ads.

The ASA investigated three Google UK TV ads that were seen on Channel 4 during the ad break of the screening of Taskmaster, after complainants challenged whether they were “obviously distinguishable” from the television programme.

The first TV spot, which had the word "#ad" superimposed on the bottom right of the screen for the whole duration, featured regular Taskmaster host Alex Horne, and two celebrities, Al Murray and Desiree Burch, who were given a task to complete in a similar style to the programme. 

The second ad was an edited, 30-second version with some content similar to the first, while the third was also 30 seconds long and related to a Taskmaster task.

In both of these, the Google logo was briefly visible on the screen at the start, followed by the Taskmaster logo and the word “#ad” appeared on the bottom right of the screen for approximately three seconds before it disappeared. 

In response to the investigation, Google UK said the first ad was "in the style" of the Taskmaster show, adding that it had therefore taken “extra care” to ensure it followed the rules.

The ASA concluded that the ad would quickly be recognised as an ad and that it did not breach the rules.

Looking at the other two ads, Google said displaying the text “#ad” for the opening three seconds exceeded the recommended minimum of 2.2 seconds in the BCAP guidance.

It also highlighted that the ads opened with the Google logo displayed in the front and centre of the screen and closed with an end card pointing viewers to Google's UK YouTube channel and another appearance of the Google logo. 

However, the ASA noted that the ads “remained reminiscent” of the programme Taskmaster and stated that care should be taken to ensure viewers were not confused between the two.

It further considered that, in the absence of the word “#ad” for the full duration of the ads, the Google logo and link to the YouTube page were insufficient to distinguish them from editorial programme content. 

The ASA ruled that the two ads breached the Code and must not appear again in the complained about form.

It added that it had told Google UK to ensure that future ads were obviously distinguishable from editorial content.

