ASA censures influencer and unresponsive 'Hollyoaks' star Jennifer Metcalfe

Hollyoaks actor Jennifer Metcalfe has broken ad rules by promoting a hair styling device on her Instagram story without divulging it was an ad.

The Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) ruled against Metcalfe and pointed out she had not responded to attempts to contact her about the matter, which it was “concerned” by. Metcalfe has been informed that ads must be clearly labelled on social media.

The ad in question was published on 28 April 2021 and featured Metcalfe holding a hair styling device, along with text which read: “hair goals” and “Me again! Use code JEN70 for 70% off! @HAIRCYBELE Swipe up to view website.”

The complainant challenged whether the post was obviously identifiable as a marketing communication. The ASA’s investigation concluded there was nothing in the post that made it obviously identifiable as such, like “#ad” placed within the text.

As part of the investigation, Haircybele provided the ASA with copies of email exchanges between itself and various agencies during which they requested an influencer for their campaign.

The brand said it entered into a one-off agreement with Metcalfe and supplied details of the brief for the ad, including instructions on what she should say, how to demonstrate the use of the hair curler and display the results of using it, for which she was paid a fee.

Haircybele confirmed that the post was an ad but said it did not give instructions regarding labelling as influencers usually added any such labels themselves.

Metcalfe’s refusal to respond to the ASA also saw her in breach of the code for creating unreasonable delay.

