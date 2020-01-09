Sara Spary
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

ASA launches crackdown on Botox ads on Instagram

ASA and Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency have launched joint clampdown.

Botox: ASA and CAP launch campaign to raise awareness of ad regulations
Botox: ASA and CAP launch campaign to raise awareness of ad regulations

The Advertising Standards Authority and the Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency have fired a warning shot to Botox advertisers in the UK after they found widespread, illegal marketing of the cosmetic procedure online.

The regulators have issued an enforcement notice to the cosmetics industry, calling for the "immediate" takedown of ads promoting Botox and other botulinum toxin injections on social media platforms.

Under advertising rules, promoting such procedures is prohibited. However, the ASA said it had found widespread flouting of the regulations on social media.

The watchdog is now launching a crackdown of paid-for ads, non-paid-for posts and influencer marketing, beginning with Instagram.

From 31 January, the ASA will use "monitoring technology" to discover problematic ads and flag them for removal to Instagram owner Facebook. 

It will refer non-compliant sellers to the MHRA, which has investigatory and enforcement powers.

The Committee of Advertising Practice will also roll out a targeted ad campaign across Facebook to raise awareness of the issue.  

"We’re taking action to tackle Botox ads on social media using brand new monitoring technology. This tool helps us to be more efficient and effective in identifying and removing problem ads," ASA chief executive Guy Parker said.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

What motivates music lovers on Twitter?

What motivates music lovers on Twitter?

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago
What gamers want from Twitter

What gamers want from Twitter

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago
AGENCY
Position your company as an employer of choice

Position your company as an employer of choice

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago
Start-ups, grown-ups and taking a LEAD

Start-ups, grown-ups and taking a LEAD

Promoted

Added 31 hours ago