ASA once again considering whether to investigate sweary BrewDog ad

BrewDog’s "F**k you CO2" campaign has come under scrutiny from the Advertising Standards Authority, following claims that the ad may cause offence and could be viewed by children.

The work, which was created in-house by the brand last month to highlight BrewDog’s status as a carbon-negative beer, has received 25 complaints for its appearance across print and outdoor activity.

BrewDog is now Carbon Negative.



Read more about our carbon killing plan here; https://t.co/wHQpW2PTf7 #brewdogtomorrow pic.twitter.com/BecgYyg5v4 — BrewDog (@BrewDog) August 31, 2020

Though deliberately provocative, the ad is in keeping with BrewDog’s tone of voice and follows plans for the brand to reduce its carbon footprint.

The ASA said it is assessing the complaints received to establish whether there are grounds for further action.

In November last year, BrewDog found itself on the receiving end of an ASA investigation for its “Sober as a motherfu" outdoor campaign, which was eventually banned on the grounds of causing offence.

BrewDog’s tiff with the ASA has been ongoing in fits and starts since 2013, when the brand declared “those ASA motherf*ckers have no jurisdiction over us".