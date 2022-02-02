ASA publishes research on racial and ethnic representation in ads

The Advertising Standards Authority has today released its research on the potential harm or offence of racial and ethnic representation in ads.

This research was conducted by COG Research and involved 22 focus groups and a survey of more than 2,000 people, more than half of which were participants from BAME communities.

It revealed that ads can have an influence on the way society perceives different racial and ethnic groups. The study confirmed to the ASA that it should assist advertisers in avoiding harm or offence through their depictions and prompted it to review all relevant complaints it has received since 2013.

The ASA plans to share these figures with advertisers soon and provide training and advice to help the industry move forward.

Three potential harms were identified through the study: the reinforcement of existing stereotypes, creating new stereotypes, and perpetuating racist attitudes.

Survey participants said that repeated use of certain portrayals, such as jobs and characteristics, can reinforce views of minority groups. They also pointed out how there can be a lack of black families in ads, which are more likely to feature lighter-skinned people from their own ethnic groups. Ads that also depict racism, even with an intention to challenge it, could trigger past trauma for viewers.

Thirty nine per cent of respondents agreed that portrayals of BAME groups that were most likely to offend were ones using humour at their expense and 37% said harm could be caused through portraying minority groups as outsiders.

Half of all respondents felt ads showing discrimination or a degrading representation of ethnic groups in ads could also cause harm.

Although it was agreed that advertising had progressed over recent years when it came to diversity, participants still felt more could be done to improve representation.

For example, BAME groups were almost three times more likely to feel underrepresented or not represented at all in ads (66%) than white respondents (23%), and about half of the participants from BAME groups said they are not portrayed accurately.

In light of this research, the ASA asked those responsible for the UK Advertising Codes, CAP and BCAP, to take this research and use it to further guide advertisers to comply with existing harm, offence, and social responsibility rules.

The ASA plans to share these figures with the ad industry and provide training and advice to assist advertisers when necessary.

Guy Parker, chief executive of the ASA, said: “Our research shows that people generally welcome greater diversity in advertising and that care needs to be taken in how people from minority racial and ethnic groups are portrayed in ads.

“The findings of our work allow us and the advertising industry to better understand the impact of particular portrayals on these audience groups, helping to minimise the potential for harm or serious offence to be caused.”