ASA rejects attempts to ban gay kiss ad

Petition against Creme Egg spot attracts 30,000 signatures.

Cadbury’s latest ad for Creme Egg, “The golden goobilee”, is in the news after several publications covered the popularity of a petition to get it banned for “using the cover of LGBT rights to sell sex to children”. 

The online petition is addressed by Catholic campaigner Caroline Farrow to the chief executive of the Advertising Standards Authority, Guy Parker, and the managing director of Cadbury UK, Louise Stigant. At the time of publication, it had attracted just over 30,000 signatures. 

However, the ASA has already considered complaints about the gay kiss in the ad and decided not to open an investigation. It made the decision on 22 January, assessing 40 complaints and judging that no advertising rules had been broken.

In regard to the petition, an ASA spokesman said: “A ‘super complaint’ itself would be treated as a whole. However, if we were to investigate an ad following a letter or petition, we would like signal in any published ruling how many complaints were attached to that petition/letter.”

The ad first aired on 4 January and celebrated “lickers”, “bakers”, “dippers” and “eggsperts” from all walks of life as they enjoy the eggs in all their glory. It also marked five decades of the Creme Egg. 

