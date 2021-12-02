Imogen Watson
ASA says Tesco's Christmas ad didn't break rules despite anti-vaxxer backlash

The Christmas film had been under assessment after the ad watchdog received 5,009 complaints.

Tesco: Christmas spot celebrated the UK's spirit of defiance and determination
Tesco's Christmas ad depicting Santa displaying proof of vaccine status in an airport is unlikely to be interpreted as a deeper message about medical discrimination, the Advertising Standards Authority has concluded following an investigation.

Posting on its Twitter account this morning (2 December), the ad watchdog confirmed: "Having carefully assessed the 5,000 complaints we received about the Tesco Christmas ad campaign, we have concluded it doesn’t break our rules and there are no grounds for further action."

The post continued that, in summary, the ASA considers the depiction of a vaccinated Santa is likely to be seen as a humorous reference to international travel rules people have experienced this year and that it is unlikely to be interpreted as a message about these rules or the Covid-19 vaccine more widely.

"While we understand that some people disagree with the vaccine programme and may find the ad in poor taste, we have concluded that the ad is unlikely to be seen as irresponsible or cause serious or widespread offence on the basis suggested," it announced.

"This Christmas, nothing is stopping us" was created by Bartle Bogle Hegarty London and aimed to celebrate what it believes is the nation’s spirit of joyful defiance and determination.

Soon after its launch, the spot came under fire with complainants finding the ad coercive, due to the depiction of Santa using a vaccine passport. Condemning it for encouraging medical discrimination based on vaccine status, the complainants argued Tesco had politicised Santa.

Garnering 5,009 complaints to the ASA, the ad was the second-most-complained-about ad of all time.

It follows Paddy Power's "It's Oscar time", which the Irish betting shop ran during Oscar Pistorius' murder trial, resulting in 5,525 complaints.

