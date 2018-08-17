Daniel Farey-Jones
ASA schools TUI on meaning of 'summer holiday'

The advertising watchdog has banned a TUI ad for misleading consumers by describing September and October departures as "summer holidays".

One person complained about the TV ad, which was broadcast on 3 June with a voiceover stating: "It’s not too late to discover Turkey with TUI from £279 per person this summer … Perfect summer holidays that put you in the middle".

On-screen small print stated "Departures between 01/09/2018 and 31/10/2018 flying from selected airports."

The complainant questioned whether those dates were during the summer holiday period, while TUI pointed out that its summer holiday period ran from 1 April to 31 October.

However the ASA considered that, in the context of an ad that showed family oriented groups, consumers would interpret the term "summer holidays" to mean holidays available for travel during the calendar months of June, July and August, which were all commonly referred to as summer months and which included the school holiday period.

The ad must not appear again in its current form, the ASA concluded.

