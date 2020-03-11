Fayola Douglas
Asahi Super Dry hosts nationwide tasting experiences

Campaign also includes video-on-demand ad.

Asahi: tour will stop at number of major cities
Asahi is hosting a series of "Karakuchi nights" events to promote the flavours found in Asahi Super Dry.

"Karakuchi nights" will be held in Birmingham, Bristol, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, London, Manchester and Nottingham across 50 outlets. Experiences include sampling, interactive games, vending machines, projected artwork and tastings through a self-pour machine. The elements will vary depending on location and activity will take place between March and October. Badaboom is delivering the events.

Each pop-up will be promoted through Asahi social channels and by a street squad of brand ambassadors. It will also deliver 120 nationwide sampling opportunities.

Karakuchi is a Japanese word that can mean spicy, hot or dry (in the sense of a drink).

The integrated marketing campaign also includes an ad, "Discovery is calling", by Mcgarrybowen that will roll out across video-on-demand, digital and social platforms from May, as well as a "Masters of Karakuchi" bartender advocacy programme starting from March. The bespoke programme will celebrate those that deliver exceptional customer service. Asahi will also run on-pack promotions.

Tim Clay, managing director of Asahi UK, said: "We wanted to build on the success of last year’s City HITs, coming back bigger and better in 2020 to make sure that Asahi Super Dry is front of mind for beer lovers. Both premium and world beer categories continue to go from strength to strength and Asahi Super Dry is perfectly positioned to capitalise on these ongoing trends.

"The brand is growing at a phenomenal rate, so it’s exciting to explore even more ways to drive home the super premium credentials of the beer and we’re really looking forward to seeing the response to the various activations."

