Asahi Super Dry picks Mcgarrybowen as first global agency

The Dentsu Aegis agency will create a worldwide campaign for the Japanese beer brand this year.

Asahi Super Dry: launched in 1987 and is one of the top-selling beers in Japan
Asahi Super Dry, the Japanese beer brand, has appointed Mcgarrybowen London as its first global ad agency following a competitive pitch. 

Mcgarrybowen went up against J Walter Thompson and The Monkeys, part of Accenture Interactive, in the review, which was run by the client. There is no incumbent on the global account but JWT and The Monkeys continue to work with other Asahi Group brands in regional markets. 

The Dentsu Aegis Network agency will create an Asahi Super Dry global campaign later this year. 

Asahi Super Dry launched in 1987 and is now one of the top-selling beers in Japan. While historically Japanese beers were bitter and did not pair well with food, Asahi’s crisp, dry taste has helped make it popular in its domestic market and overseas. 

Daniel Grass, global brand director for Asahi Super Dry, said: "We’re thrilled to be working with the team at Mcgarrybowen London. It impressed hugely during the pitch process and we’re really pleased with how the Asahi Super Dry global campaign is shaping up."

