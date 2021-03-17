Asahi Super Dry and Resident Advisor partner for immersive journey through the streets of Japan

Asahi Super Dry and Resident Advisor are inviting consumers to take an immersive audio journey through the streets of Japan.

The virtual experience, called "Discover Tokyo", is a 45-minute audio tour of the city, with original music composed by DJ Nobu, Honey Dijon and Kerri Chandler.

Mastered using spatial audio, multi-dimensional sound can be heard through any set of headphones. The audience will also be able to chat with people from around the world within virtual and private spaces, order Asahi Super Dry to their homes and enter competitions.

The experience will be available on loop every 45 minutes for 24 hours on 26 March in the UK, Australia, the USA and Taiwan.

The "Discover Tokyo'' experience will be supported through targeted media. A bespoke Time Out partnership in the UK will promote the event and offer exclusive product bundles, while influencers will recommend it in the week before it happens.

Tim Clay, managing director of Asahi UK, said: "We want to continue to build on the success of Asahi Super Dry and ensure that we are keeping it front of mind for consumers. The Super Premium Beer category continues to grow in popularity and Asahi Super Dry is perfectly placed to cater to this growing demand.

"'Discover Tokyo' has been created to celebrate modern Tokyo, and its thriving art and music culture scene."

The activity is part of a three-year partnership deal between Asahi Super Dry and Resident Advisor. The event follows on from the 2019 Listening Bar documentary series.