Asda appoints new chief customer officer as Andy Murray returns to US

Asda has appointed a new chief customer from outside the business to lead its marketing function, appointing Anna-Maree Shaw to replace Andy Murray, who is returning to the US.

Shaw, from Australia, is currently managing director of her own company, Customer Dialogue, and works for the University of Queensland on its digital strategy and customer experience.

Prior to this, she held a number of senior marketing roles in Australia and in the UK retail sector, including at Sainsbury's, where she worked until 2005.

Shaw joins at the end of January when Andy Murray returns to the US after leading the customer function for four years. It is not known whether Murray will return to parent company Walmart, or will exit the business – but it is understood the return to the US is a planned move.

Murray, who joined Asda in 2016 as chief customer officer after being parachuted in by Walmart, was renowned for having an unusual approach to agency relationships.

He told Campaign's Media 360 conference in May that he only allowed agencies to respond to briefs with a single idea to be presented in just 10 minutes to Asda’s entire marketing team before receiving one piece of feedback immediately, delivered by the most junior marketer in the room.

In addition to the appointment, Asda also announced it had made changes to its leadership team, promoting Anthony Hemmerdinger from senior vice-president operations to chief operating officer, appointing Helen Selby as general counsel and company secretary and appointing Mark Simpson to the board as chief supply chain officer.

Commenting on the appointments, chief executive Roger Burnley said: "As we kick off 2020 I am very confident that not only do we have the right team in place, but also the right strategy to make sure we can continue to serve our customers and grow our business, not just for this year but beyond."