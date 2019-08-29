Asda checks into Downtown Abbey in new TV ad

Asda is launching an ad campaign based on a tie-up with a film based on the long-running TV costume drama series Downton Abbey.

The campaign includes a 30-second TV spot, "Dine like Downton", which breaks tonight on Channel 4 in the 8.30pm ad break during Kirstie and Phil's Love It or List It, planned by Blue449.

The spot opens with the character of Mrs Patmore, the cook of the pre-war upper class household, getting her staff ready to feed the visiting Royal Family, in a nod to the film’s plot.

When she plonks down a steaming joint of roast beef the ad transitions to a modern-day host presenting the same thing to a dinner party, with the pay-off "When it comes to quality you can rely on Asda … and you don’t need to pay a king’s ransom".

The ad was created by Jack Kerruish and Greg De Roeck at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO and directed by Jamie Rafn through Smuggler.

It finishes with a promo message for the Downton Abbey film, which opens in cinemas on 13 September.

Asda is not the first supermarket to harness the appeal of the upstairs-downstairs story of Downton Abbey. One of the four sponsors of the series across its original run on ITV between 2010 and 2016 was Tesco’s premium range Finest.