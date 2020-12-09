Simon Gwynn
Asda customer chief Anna-Maree Shaw to depart after less than a year

Shaw, who replaced Andy Murray, will return to her native Australia to rejoin her family.

Shaw: joined Asda in January 2020
Anna Maree-Shaw, chief customer officer at Asda, is leaving the supermarket at the end of 2020 after less than a year in the role. 

Shaw joined Asda in January, replacing Andy Murray, another expat who left to return to the US. She had previously held roles at other retailers, including Sainsbury’s.

But the Covid pandemic has meant she has been unable to return to Australia to see her family, including her two children, which has prompted the decision to leave. 

While Asda searches for Shaw’s replacement, chief strategy officer Preyash Thakrar will provide leadership support to Asda’s customer division, working alongside vice-president creative and marketing Eilidh Macaskill and VP of proposition and planning Matt McLellan, who joined in April from Tesco, where he was group customer propositions director.

In an announcement to colleagues, Asda chief executive Roger Burnley said: “As you know, Anna joined in January this year, before Covid disrupted our lives, both professional and personally, and for Anna this has meant that she has not been able to see her family in Australia for many months.

“Anna has led the customer division throughout this incredibly challenging year and developed our new customer strategy, a strategy which will transform the way we engage with our customers and support the delivery of our discount platform ambition.

“We are very grateful for everything that Anna has done over the last 12 months and we wish her the very best for the future.”

