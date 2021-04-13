Simon Gwynn
Added 27 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Asda heads towards shootout after incumbent AMV is knocked out

Supermarket has worked with Omnicom shop since 2018.

Asda: appointed AMV BBDO in 2018
Asda: appointed AMV BBDO in 2018

Asda is set to appoint a new creative agency after the retailer’s creative pitch was narrowed down to two contenders, neither of which is the incumbent, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO.

As well as the Omnicom shop, FCB Inferno was also eliminated from the process.

Publicis Groupe is bidding to once again bring together the brand’s creative and media accounts under one holding company through a team led by Leo Burnett.

The Publicis Groupe team is facing off against Havas London. Until now, Havas' involvement was not widely known among people close to the process. 

If Publicis Groupe emerges victorious, it will be the third time in 12 years it has won Asda as a new client, following successful pitches for Saatchi & Saatchi in both 2009 and 2016, when it also appointed Publicis Media’s Blue 449 (now Spark Foundry), which retained Asda’s media when the brand appointed AMV in 2018

In both cases, the supermarket did not stick around long, however. It swapped Saatchis for VCCP in 2013 before switching back three years later, only to move to AMV just two years after that.

As a result of the business' itinerant history, AMV will have entered into the review in the knowledge that Asda’s track record did not bode well for its chances of retaining the account.

Asda declined to comment.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Adopt an entrepreneurial mindset to grow your career

Adopt an entrepreneurial mindset to grow your career

Promoted

April 12, 2021
Putting people first: why we’re all stronger together

Putting people first: why we’re all stronger together

Promoted

April 12, 2021
Why customer experience is the future of performance

Why customer experience is the future of performance

Promoted

April 06, 2021
Seven ways to prepare for a cookie-less future

Seven ways to prepare for a cookie-less future

Promoted

April 06, 2021