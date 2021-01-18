Gemma Charles
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Asda kicks off creative agency review

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO has held the account since 2018.

Sonny: character was introduced last year in campaign by AMV BBDO
Sonny: character was introduced last year in campaign by AMV BBDO

Asda has started talking to creative agencies, putting incumbent Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO on alert.

An Asda spokesman said: "As the needs of our customers – and the way we talk to them continue to evolve and change, we have taken the decision to retender our lead creative agency, in a pitch process starting later this month.”

The news follows the departure of its chief customer officer Anna-Maree Shaw, who left the job after less than a year in the role.

Asda is searching for a replacement for Shaw, with chief strategy officer Preyash Thakrar, vice-president creative and marketing Eilidh Macaskill and VP of proposition and planning Matt McLellan leading marketing at the moment.

Asda is also under new management after parent company Walmart sold a majority stake in October to the EG Group founders, the brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa, and private equity firm TDR Capital in a £6.8bn deal.

Most recently Asda’s ads have featured super-fan Sunny. He was used in September to revive its pocket tap and starred in its price-focused 2020 Christmas ad.

AMV has held the business since 2018, two years after it lost its long-running Sainsbury's account.

Asda's creative account returned to Saatchi & Saatchi London in April 2016 after three years with VCCP. The Publicis Groupe agency had previously held the account from 2009 to 2013.

In 2016 Asda also brought in Publicis' media shop Blue 449 (now Spark Foundry) to handle the planning and buying. When the ad account moved to AMV, Blue 449 retained the media.

AMV declined to comment. 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Goodbye 2020, hello 2021: five lessons for the year ahead and beyond

Goodbye 2020, hello 2021: five lessons for the year ahead and beyond

Promoted

January 14, 2021
What do you want to ask the nation about its future?

What do you want to ask the nation about its future?

Promoted

January 14, 2021
Best practice on TikTok

Best practice on TikTok

Promoted

January 14, 2021
The six pandemic opportunities – and how to grasp them

The six pandemic opportunities – and how to grasp them

Promoted

January 13, 2021