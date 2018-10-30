Asda launches first major work from AMV BBDO with snow-filled Christmas spot

Created by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, it is the first major TV spot from the Omnicom agency since it was appointed by the supermarket in April to lead a new "agency ecosystem".

AMV BBDO succeeded Saatchi & Saatchi, which last year created a campaign for Asda with touches of Willy Wonka.

Starting with an image of Santa firing a cannon while at the top of a mountain, the ad goes on to show groups of dancing skiers, motorbike riders and yetis, carrying Christmas food and presents, descending from the peak in the snow to "bring Christmas home" to an excited girl.

It is set to the track Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home) by Darlene Love. The ad debuts tonight (2 November) at 7.15pm on ITV and will also be shown during Gogglebox and Great British Bake Off: Extra Slice on Channel 4.

It was created by Caio Giannella and Diego de Oliveira, who joined AMV BBDO in 2015 from Mother, where their work had included the Cannes gold-winning "Beds" for Ikea. It was directed by Agustín Alberdi through Stink. The media agency is Blue 449, which retained Asda's media account earlier this year.

Andy Murray, chief customer officer at Asda, said: "We really wanted to home in on a universal feeling about Christmas that people could relate to. The one thing we all kept coming back to was the sense of excitement that comes from preparing to bring your nearest and dearest together, how crazy and chaotic it can feel, but ultimately how all the effort results in something wonderful when you bring Christmas home.

"Our ad really captures the energy and excitement – as well as showcasing the range of products we have on offer that mean you can get everything you need to bring Christmas home at Asda."