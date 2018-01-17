Simon Gwynn
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Asda puts agencies on alert with full roster review

Asda's chief customer officer has announced the resurgent supermarket is looking at all of its agency relationships, following a restructure of its internal marketing teams.

Asda puts agencies on alert with full roster review

Andy Murray, who was appointed in 2016 from parent company Walmart, wrote that the retailer was aiming to "fundamentally change the way our ecosystem works to reach and engage customers differently than we do today."

The agencies affected include Saatchi & Saatchi and Blue 449, which were appointed simultaneously to Asda’s creative and media accounts in 2016.

According to ALF, Asda's other agencies include Momentum, MadeByPi, Prophecy Unlimited and CreativeRace.

In 2016, ALF reports Asda spent £72.2m on media, including £28.8m on TV, £21.5m on press, £9.9m on radio and £8.3m on digital.

Murray added in the blog that he had "kicked off a procurement process with a select group of potential and current partners to see how we can achieve our ambition of relevant, inspired and engaging content throughout the customer journey".

A spokesman for Asda told Campaign there could be multiple outcomes of the review; some accounts may go to a pitch, while others may not.

Existing agency partners might also be offered a different remit – for example, rather than a single advertising agency, the brand may seek one agency to do strategic creative work, while another creates executions.

Murray added: "Early last year we held up a mirror to see how we looked to our customers when they engage with our brand.

"Over the last year we have built an internal customer and marketing organisation that is less channel centric and aligned to foster and launch ideas that are more salient to our customers’ needs.

After years of falling sales, Asda emerged as the best performer out of the big four supermarkets at Christmas, with sales in the last four weeks of the year up 5.3%, according to Kantar Worldpanel data.

Before commenting please read our rules for commenting on articles.

If you see a comment you find offensive, you can flag it as inappropriate. In the top right-hand corner of an individual comment, you will see 'flag as inappropriate'. Clicking this prompts us to review the comment. For further information see our rules for commenting on articles.

comments powered by Disqus

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

Promoted

January 17, 2018

Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

BRANDS
YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

Promoted

January 16, 2018

YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

MEDIA
#Trending: Five key trends for 2018

Promoted

January 10, 2018

#Trending: Five key trends for 2018

No promotion? No problem: Four steps to getting back on track

Promoted

January 09, 2018

No promotion? No problem: Four steps to getting back on track