Asda puts 'That's Asda price' tagline out to pasture in first campaign by Havas

Asda has marked its first campaign from its new agency Havas London by unveiling a fresh tagline: "Get the Asda price feeling".

The slogan will replace the retailer’s current "That’s Asda price" slogan, which has featured on its advertising since September 2020.

Havas won the business in May, beating a Publicis Groupe team led by Leo Burnett in the final stage of the process. The incumbent, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, and FCB Inferno were involved earlier in the review.

Preyash Thakrar, Asda’s acting chief customer officer, said: “When our customers talk about 'Asda price', it goes without saying that that they are talking about great value, but we know that they are also talking about great service, great-quality products and great colleagues.

“'Get the Asda price feeling' encapsulates all of that, and describes how we can help to make a difference to our customers, communities and colleagues every day.”

The upbeat, 40-second ad starts innocuously enough, as a family is met by an Asda colleague as they enter a store. She signals to turn up Asda Radio – blasting out Boston’s More Than a Feeling – before things start to get surreal as she somersaults down an aisle of produce and launches herself into the air.

A voiceover poses the question "Why step into autumn when you can jump in?" and the family members proceed to do just that – with fantastical, theatrical scenes of colleagues acrobatically stocking shelves, mum and dad hurtling through space and the kids landing joyously in piles of plush toys.

A pocket tap brings things back down to earth – literally – as the voiceover highlights trolleyfuls of low prices and rollbacks across the store.

The spot was created by Dan Cole and Andy Garnett, and directed by Conkerco through Academy Films. It will break this evening on ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5, with future slots including England's football World Cup qualifier against Hungary on ITV tomorrow (2 September).

The TV ad will be supported by radio, print, social, CRM and activity in stores and on the Asda website.

Vicki Maguire, chief creative officer at Havas London, said: “There’s a reason why Asda has been rooted in communities up and down the country for more than half a century. It only takes five minutes in-store to realise why – whether it’s through its colleagues, community teams or the omnipresent Asda Radio, this is a brand with personality by the trolleyful.

"We wanted to unlock that by treating the store as a stage, vividly bringing the ‘Asda price feeling’ to life to help an iconic brand get its mojo back. This is shamelessly fun, feel-good advertising, and we’re so excited to see where this creative platform takes us.”

Preyash Thakrar, previously chief strategy officer at Asda, has led Asda’s customer division with vice-president creative and marketing Eilidh Macaskill since the departure of former CCO Anna-Maree Shaw at the end of last year.

Next month, former KFC chief marketing officer Meghan Farren will join the supermarket as Shaw's permanent replacement.