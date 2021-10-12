Asda spins 1980s classic for Halloween campaign

Asda has found inspiration in 1980s pop for its Halloween ad campaign, marking the second piece of work from creative agency Havas London, which was appointed earlier this year.

The TV spot, set to Dead or Alive’s You Spin Me Round (Like a Record), is running this week until All Hallows' Eve on 31 October and embraces the fantastical as pumpkin heads go rogue, flying around a store.

Asda’s famous pocket tap towards the end of the ad is enhanced with creepy paraphernalia and the tagline “Get the Asda price feeling this Halloween”.

Spark managed the media buying and planning for the ad, with Biscuit Filmworks producing the TV spot.

The tagline “Get the Asda price feeling” is carried over from Havas London’s first campaign for the supermarket, replacing the previous slogan, “That’s Asda price”.

The work aims to get customers buying their Halloween goods from Asda, after almost half the UK population chose not to celebrate Halloween in 2020. However, this year, searches for Halloween products on Asda.com and George.com are up 820% year on year.