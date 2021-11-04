Fayola Douglas
Asda swaps leaping for ice skating in Christmas ad

Ad celebrates the little moments that make up the festive season.

Asda: Ad choreographed by Dancing on Ice winner Daniel Whiston
A family manoeuvre through all their big Christmas season moments on ice skates in Asda's festive spot.

Set to a new imagining of the ice dancing classic the Bolero, the 60-second ad by Havas was choreographed by Dancing on Ice associate creative director and three-time winner Daniel Whiston.

"Asda on ice" follows the family from the school Christmas play to festive fun at the office Christmas party, aiming to showcase the importance of the little moments that make the season special and Asda's range of products. The ad, directed by  Scott Lyon through Outsider, culminates in a fun-filled Christmas Day, as the young daughter pirouettes before falling asleep under the dinner table. 

The art director was  Eoghain Clarke and copywriter  Matt Skolar. 

Asda is premiering its Christmas ad at 8:15 pm on the 5 November on ITV, during the ad break for Coronation Street. Media is being handled by Spark Foundry. 

Meghan Farren, chief customer officer at Asda, said: "This year our Christmas campaign is about celebrating all the moments that make Christmas special and showcasing the amazing quality and range of products our customers can enjoy throughout the festive season.

"We didn't just miss the opportunity to enjoy Christmas dinner together last year – we missed the school plays and the work nights out. This year we want to help our customers make every moment spectacular. 'Asda on Ice' takes everyday moments and turns them into a beautiful performance – and that is just the kind of magic we want to bring our customers this year."

Vicki Maguire, chief creative officer at Havas London, added: "Given families were forced to put Christmas 'on ice' last year, we thought it was only right we did the same this time around – literally! We wanted to go big for our first Christmas spectacular with Asda – and you can't get much bigger than Boléro, backspins and a giant chocolate bauble for dessert."

During the ad, viewers will see hero products from Asda's 2021 Christmas range, available online and in-store. This includes its Extra Special Ham and Rarebit Spoons and its Extra Special Chocolate Orange Bauble.

In addition to the film, the retailer will also be airing four additional 30-second ads that focus on Christmas products, from gifting and decorations to party food and the big Christmas dinner.

In its first campaign by Havas, Asda unveiled a fresh tagline: "Get the Asda price feeling". The spot featured a family and Asda staff leaping about the isles of the store to Boston’s More Than a Feeling. 

