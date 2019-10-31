Asda's Christmas ad: a grumpy cat, the Northern Lights and a man turns into a snowman

Asda's Christmas ad will feature a young girl named Tilly who wants to spread Christmas cheer and will be set to an orchestral performance of Lighting Up Christmas by Rohan Stevenson and James Radford.

"Let's make Christmas extra special" by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO aims to highlight the big impacts of small gestures.

The spot follows Tilly as she spots the Northern Lights on a wintery walk with her family. Remembering the wise words of her grandad, Tilly sets off with a to capture what she believes to be "the special Christmas magic in the sky", using only a jar and a rod (made from her grandad’s walking stick).

Against all odds, Tilly manages to capture the aurora borealis, using its magic to get her village into the Christmas spirit.

While a grumpy cat receives a Christmas jumper, one unexpecting man is transformed into a snowman (a less-than-convenient party trick for the poor fella).

The spot ends as a Christmas tree appears out of nowhere – a nod to the ad’s location of Tyldesley, Wigan, where in 2016 residents dubbed the Christmas tree in their market square the worst in the country for its "dead-looking" appearance.

The work was written by Neil Clarke, art directed by Jay Phillips and directed by Tom Green thorugh Stink. The media agency is Blue 449.

Speaking to Campaign, Andy Murray, chief customer officer at the retailer, said: "Our storyline is about giving and generosity, and with Asda’s prices you can do that. We are right on target with where our customers’ heads are at going into Christmas."

A series of themed teasers have been launched today, including a takeover of the ITV Hub, two weather forecasts and an ad-related Easter egg in the opening credits of Emmerdale.

The full two-minute ad will make its TV debut at 8.45pm on Saturday (2 November), during The X Factor: Celebrity, while shorter 60 and 30-second cuts of the ad will also air during the festive season.