Asda’s discount Christmas ad brings back earnest fan Sunny



Asda has brought back real-life superfan Sunny for its price-focused Christmas campaign.

Sunny and his family previously featured in the supermarket’s price relaunch and Halloween campaigns earlier this year. Created by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, the Christmas spot sees another amateur performance from Sunny as he takes advantage of Asda’s low prices during the festive season.

In an eerie echo of Boris Johnson’s announcement of England’s second lockdown, Sunny begins the ad by saying: “I guess Christmas is going to be different this year.”

He goes on to make preparations for the big day, including installing a spectacular lights display at his house to the excitement of his children and bemusement of his neighbour, Christine. The ad spotlights Asda’s seasonal products, including Bruce the Brussel Sprout Cake, the Extra Special Vegan Bao Bun Selection and a classic turkey.

The soundtrack is 1967 Christmas song That’s What Christmas Means to Me by Stevie Wonder. The campaign will run on TV, with shorter cut-downs and product-focused spots, as well as social media, radio and print activity.

It was directed by Jack Clough through Hunky Dory, and Spark Foundry WW is the media agency.

Anna-Maree Shaw, chief customer officer at Asda, said: “At Asda, we know how important Christmas is for our customers, this year more than ever before. Christmas is going to be a little different for everyone, but through our ‘Asda price Christmas’ campaign, we want to reassure customers that everyone can have an extra special Christmas at the prices they want, which is why we’re keeping prices magically low. With great-quality products at great value, across food, drink and home, customers can make the most of the festivities without having to compromise.”

Sunny is played by an actor and DJ called Muzz Khan who is from Burnley, Lancashire. His real wife and children also star in the ad.