Asics invites teams of runners to complete a virtual marathon

The challenge has been designed to help runners feel connected.

Asics: participants will log their times via the Asics Runkeeper app
Asics is inviting runners globally to form teams and complete a marathon distance between them in the fastest collective time possible.

The challenge, based on a Japanese long-distance, relay-race format called Ekiden, has been created by Asics following research showing that while the popularity of running has soared through lockdown, two-thirds of runners globally are missing the feeling of competing against others.

Participants in the "Asics World Ekiden 2020" will need to log their times via the Asics Runkeeper app between 11 November and 22 November. Distances for the challenge can be completed either at once or accumulated during the challenge term. There will also be a customisable in-race audio experience.

Teams can be formed of up to six people, with each "marathon" split into six legs of varying distances. At the end of each leg of the race, participants will need to pass a digital tasuki, the narrow band of fabric used in the traditional Japanese Ekiden, to their teammate.

Edelman is delivering the project.

