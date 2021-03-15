Maisie McCabe
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Asim Chaudhry stars in VCCP ad for Walkers

People Just Do Nothing actor – rather than long-term brand frontman Gary Lineker – features in the first major ad by VCCP for the PepsiCo crisp brand.

Asim Chaudhry gets stuck in a skylight in a new Walkers ad introducing the line, "When life gives you potatoes, make crisps".

In the VCCP-created ad, the actor and comedian, who played Chabuddy G in the Bafta-winning People Just Do Nothing, is a TV aerial repairman who slips and falls into a domed skylight. It launched on Saturday.

After remembering a packet of Walkers cheese and onion crisps in his pocket, he decides to make the best of it by catching up on a Strictly Come Dancing-style show on his phone. When the fire brigade arrives, they crowd around to watch too – rather than getting him down.

James Rouse directed the spot, called "Roof", through Outsider.

At VCCP, the creatives were Simon Connor, Steve Cross, Tori Fannon and Jade Sturman. The executive creative director was Mark Orbine, and Ross Cameron and Alex Scott Malden were the planning directors.

Paddy McGuinness, host of Top Gear, does the voiceover and suggests: "When life gives you potatoes, make crisps."

There is no sign of long-time Walkers ambassador Gary Lineker, though he recently starred in an ad promoting the brand's tie-up with KFC. That ad was made in-house.

VCCP won Walkers in July last year after a competitive pitch through WDC, beating Uncommon Creative Studio in the final round. Walkers split with 22-year incumbent Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO in May 2020.

The agency has also created a social campaign featuring Chaudhry in support of Red Nose Day, which launched on Friday.

Chaudhry also voiced an ASMR-style ad promoting the Walkers Taste Icons range that came out last year.

