Omar Oakes
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

AT&T unveils new ad venture following AppNexus purchase

US telecoms giant brings advertising and analytics businesses together in new joint venture.

Lesser: Xandr chief executive
Lesser: Xandr chief executive

AT&T has launched a joint advertising venture with AppNexus, the digital platform it acquired from WPP earlier this year.

The new company, named Xandr, will bring together the existing AT&T advertising and anlalytics businesses under one roof. 

Brian Lesser, the former chief executive of AppNexus, will run Xandr. Following the AppNexus acquisition in June, Lesser was made chief executive of AT&T Advertising.

"Xandr is a name that draws inspiration from AT&T’s rich history, including its founder Alexander Graham Bell, while imagining how to innovate and solve new challenges for the future of advertising," Lesser said. "Our purpose is to make advertising matter and to connect people with the brands and content they care about." 

The venture is defined by what AT&T calls the "four key advantages", which include data, premium content, advanced advertising technology and AT&T’s distribution to more than 170 million direct-to-consumer relationships across wireless, video and broadband.

It is also pushing "personalisation" as the company’s USP, with a commitment to "the human element of advertising and people – not just placements". 

The pursuit of better personalisation has been informed by research from bodies such as Insight Strategy Group and Advertiser Perceptions, which seek to "understand the dynamics between consumer sentiment and the advertiser experience".

Xandr’s insights include "66% of consumers wish ads were more relevant to their interests and lifestyle" and that "57% said ads are not relevant to them", according to the Xandr Relevancy Report.

The company also wanted to create a national TV marketplace for brands and content publishers through AT&T’s addressable TV offering. This, Xandr said, would allow marketers to more effectively reach audiences without wasted spend often associated with traditional, non-targeted TV. 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Relocating for work? Here's how to avoid some common pitfalls

Promoted

Added 46 hours ago

Relocating for work? Here's how to avoid some common pitfalls

MEDIA
DOOH Creative Masterclass: Chaka Sobhani

Promoted

September 24, 2018

DOOH Creative Masterclass: Chaka Sobhani

MEDIA
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #49 Nick Hulley and Nadja Lossgott on BMW, Guinness and Beer Chase

Promoted

September 20, 2018

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #49 Nick Hulley and Nadja Lossgott on BMW, Guinness and Beer Chase

Future focus: customers are the new competition

Promoted

September 19, 2018

Future focus: customers are the new competition