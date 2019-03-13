Simon Gwynn
Atom Bank's Lisa Wood moves to Great Rail Journeys

She joined the challenger bank in 2014 from First Direct.

Atom Bank’s chief marketing officer Lisa Wood has left the business to become sales and marketing director at travel company Great Rail Journeys.

She joined the digital-only bank when it was launched in 2014, after spending the majority of her career in a series of roles at HSBC and First Direct. Most recently, Wood had been head of marketing at First Direct from 2012 to 2014.

Atom Bank was one of a series of digital-based "challenger banks" to be founded in 2014 and 2015, along with Starling, Revolut and Monzo.

In its annual report last August, it posted a loss of £52.7m for the financial year ending 31 March 2018.

Atom Bank declined to comment on whether it was looking for a replacement for Wood.

