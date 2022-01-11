Atomic London on hunt for ECD following Dave Henderson departure

Atomic London creative partner Dave Henderson is leaving the agency after five years.

Henderson's departure came about following conversations he had over several weeks with chief executive Jon Goulding about the agency's future and achieving the next level of success as a business. It was decided that Henderson, who will be working his notice until May, would "step back and allow others to carry the baton".

In the next few months, Atomic will be looking to hire a brand-led executive creative director who will partner with executive creative director Katy Sumption.

Goulding told Campaign the agency is looking for someone from a top creative ad agency with a record of famous, award-winning brand work.

Sumption will be overseeing the department in the immediate term. She joined the agency in April 2021 to work alongside Henderson, replacing Atomic co-founder and executive creative director Guy Bradbury, who left the agency after eight years.

Goulding said: "Dave has helped us achieve some great things as a company since joining in 2016 to partner Bradbury as joint creative partners. He's truly helped to transform our brand creative credentials and been instrumental in some of our highest-profile new business wins."

During his time at Atomic, Henderson won awards for clients including a D&AD pencil for Royal Opera House, "Feel something new", and Campaign Big Press Campaign of the Year for The i newspaper.

Henderson said: "I've had an amazing experience over the last five years, going from big network agency roles to working in an ambitious and thriving independent creative agency.

"I'm very proud of what we've achieved and the team we've built at Atomic, who I know will go on to achieve great things in the future."

Joining Atomic London from MullenLowe London ended an 18-year relationship between Henderson and Rich Denney. Over the prior decade, Henderson had worked alongside Denney at DLKWLowe and DDB London. Denney has since gone on to become executive creative director at St Luke's London.